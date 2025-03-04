Gardener shares absolutely adorable project for bringing life to your garden: 'Going to make one!'

It can mean personal, communal, and climate benefits too.

Bees play a critical role in pollinating our food, but habitat loss makes it harder for them to survive.

Fortunately, a simple backyard project can help create a space where these important pollinators can thrive.

A TikTok video from Need More Farms (@needmorefarmsnc) walks through the key elements needed to build a bee-friendly habitat in just a few easy steps.

The scoop

Creating a bee habitat is as simple as providing food, water, and shelter.

Native flowers, herbs, and wildflowers are excellent pollinator-friendly plants. Bees need these plants to gather nectar and pollen.

A water source is also necessary, and it can be as basic as a shallow dish filled with fresh water, plus small stones that allow the bees to safely land.

Finally, providing a shelter space — such as a bee house, hollow logs, or even a small pile of wood — gives bees a safe place to rest and nest.

Need More Farms emphasizes the importance of supporting bees, captioning the tutorial, "Let's help the bees any way we can!"

How it's helping

Beyond helping bees, this simple setup can benefit home gardeners by attracting more pollinators to help increase flower and vegetable production.

More bees in a garden means better yields and healthier plants. Gardening has also been linked to improved mental and physical health, making it a great way to boost well-being.

Research also suggests that consuming fresh fruits and vegetables from your garden can improve gut health and nutrition.

Of course, creating bee habitats has environmental benefits too. By providing safe spaces for pollinators, gardeners contribute to biodiversity and help restore ecosystems.

Growing pollinator-friendly plants is also a natural way to maintain a thriving outdoor space without relying on harmful chemicals.

What everyone's saying

The video has inspired positive reactions from viewers eager to support pollinators in their backyards. One user commented, "Cute habitat! Bee houses with removable tubes that can be sanitized or replaced are much better options so you don't harbor disease and mites!"

Another wrote, "I love bees, thanks for this. Going to make one!"

