Man shares genius tip to fix a noisy bathroom fan in under five minutes: 'Landlords should see this'

A simple household fix is making waves online, and it could save you money and headaches down the line.

If your bathroom fan has been louder than usual or seems less effective at clearing out moisture, a quick cleaning might be all it needs.

The scoop

DIY TikTok user Build to Made (@buildtomade) shared a surprisingly easy maintenance trick that not only improves performance but can also extend the life of your fan — and many people don't even know they should do it.

#homemaintenance ♬ original sound - Build to Made @buildtomade I noticed my bathroom fan wasn't removing humid air as well, so I decided to clean the fan grill . At first, I grabbed a screwdriver, thinking I'd need to pry it open, but then I realized the grill is just held by clips you can pinch. Here's how you do it: carefully climb a ladder, pull down the grill, and squeeze the two edge clips one at a time to release it. Wash the grill in the sink. Unplug the fan to clean the blades. If climbing is inconvenient, you can use a stick vacuum to clear visible dust, though some might stay underneath. To reinstall, just squeeze the clips back into place and push the grill up. Hope this helps someone! Talk to you soon! #homeimprovement

The video shows the creator taking off a bathroom fan grill and cleaning it with a toothbrush in the sink. Afterward, they clean the fan, unplugging the unit and wiping it down, before replacing the grill.

"I noticed my bathroom fan wasn't removing humid air as well, so I decided to clean the fan grill," they said. "At first, I grabbed a screwdriver, thinking I'd need to pry it open, but then I realized the grill is just held by clips you can pinch."

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit is a cleaner fan that works better and runs quieter. It can also prevent your bathroom from becoming excessively humid, which helps you avoid costly repairs related to water damage and mold remediation.

These problems, when left unchecked, can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars that could otherwise be saved.

On top of that, a clean fan uses less energy. When appliances aren't clogged with dust and debris, they run more efficiently, reducing the strain on your home's electrical system.

What everyone's saying

"They also sell upgraded covers for the fan that have light in the cover. Just plug it into that outlet, then the fan plug plugs into the new cover's cord," one user commented.

"Landlords should see this!" another commenter said, showing how useful this hack could be.

If you've got five minutes and a vacuum, your bathroom fan might be due for some attention — and your future self (and electric bill) will thank you.

