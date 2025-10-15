New homeowner sparks backlash with photo of 'depressing' backyard badly in need of work: 'Shockingly soulless'

"For the love of all that is holy, plant something."

Moving into a new home doesn't only mean you need to decide what to do with the house, but also with your new yard.

One Redditor posted in the r/Landscaping subreddit about their newly acquired yard, for which they were unsure what to do.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a picture of the barren yard, which features nothing but grass and a large pad topped with landscape fabric, and wrote: "Large area and not sure what to do with it."

Other Redditors were aghast at the yard (and the neighborhood in general).

"Nothing there is worth saving," one person wrote before then pointing out the downfalls of landscape fabric and the pad itself.

Another Reddit user commented: "What a depressing vista. There's not a flower, shrub or tree in sight. For the love of all that is holy, plant something."

The original poster's yard is fairly large, and considering there wasn't a single plant or tree to be seen in the photo that encompassed part of the neighborhood, planting something seems like a wise choice.

Besides making their yard and home more aesthetically pleasing, planting things will offer many benefits, particularly if they use native plants.

Transforming a lawn from plain grass to a native one is an excellent way to cut down on yard maintenance, as native plants don't need to be constantly watered. This will save the homeowner a significant amount of money and energy.

Rewilding a yard by installing native plants will also attract all sorts of wildlife, including pollinators that are responsible for helping to protect our food supplies.

This homeowner doesn't even need to redo their entire yard to reap these benefits, either. They could simply plant some native plants, such as clover or blue grama, along with a tree or two in the pad area, which would make their yard look significantly better and save them some money.

Anything would honestly be better than the current yard, which one Redditor described as "shockingly soulless."

