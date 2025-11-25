Homeowner shares video tour of cozy tiny home: 'I absolutely love what you have done with this space'

"Your house is SO cute!"

Homemaker and mother Chelsea (@chelseawasden) recently gave her TikTok followers a short tour of the tiny home she shares with her husband and child.

"Is it considered a barndominium if it's connected to a barn? I don't know," she said at the beginning of the video.

The 400-square-foot home is fully equipped to care for Chelsea's newborn. Some compromises include sharing a room with her child and putting clothing storage in the washroom. But the main living room area is spacious enough for all of the essentials.

The family doesn't have a stovetop but makes do with an air fryer oven and portable electric coils. Plenty of the fixtures in the home were found at thrift stores.

Tiny homes require a fair bit of elbow grease to get going, but the small footprint means lower costs for heating and cooling.

Reducing that energy usage is also good news for the environment. Home energy is a big contributor to U.S. emissions, which can exacerbate destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These disasters have made wide swathes of housing uninsurable and have challenged agricultural processes and ecosystems.

There are a bunch of tiny home options that each have their own benefits, drawbacks, and styles that are worth exploring.

Chelsea has loads of ambitions for her place, including getting a recliner, adding wallpaper to the washroom. She also hopes to finish painting the walls in the bedroom and potentially expand into the barn area that was sharing a wall. That last part may be helpful in terms of creating a separate room for her child when they grow up.

Even as it was, Chelsea's TikTok followers were in love with her tiny home.

"Soooo cute. I absolutely love what you have done with this space," said one community member.

"Your house is SO cute! I love the green!" replied another.

