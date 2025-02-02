Shopper thrilled after inspecting coat tucked away on thrift store rack: 'What a steal'

The time between Christmas and the end of the year is full of lazy days where work slows down and the clock seems to stand still. It's a time to recover from the holidays and prepare for a new beginning. And since, for many, a fresh start means cleaning out your closet, it can also be an ideal time to go thrifting.

A man recently sparked online envy by showing off his thrift store haul on Reddit. In the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user proudly posted a picture of a brand-new Barbour Waxed Cotton Sapper Jacket they got from a Goodwill store in late December for $15.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other commenters were quick to point out that the jacket often retails for over $500. The find led the user to declare: "I'm done thrifting for 2024."

Regular visitors to r/ThriftStoreHauls know the thrill of finding an unexpected gem at a secondhand store. The "treasure hunt" aspect of thrifting is part of what makes the practice so appealing. Users regularly post their epic finds, which include everything from expensive designer sandals to the perfect piece of furniture.

However, there is more to thrifting than just finding someone else's discarded treasure. It's also a great way to save money, as many items are sold for a fraction of their retail price.

And it comes with a ton of environmental benefits. Buying secondhand clothing prevents fabric and other items from clogging up landfills. According to Goodwill, thrifting leads to fewer resources being consumed, less garbage, and less chemical pollution. Buying secondhand products reduces waste.

Commenters on the original post were more than happy to celebrate the amazing find.

One exclaimed: "You're going out with a bang! What a steal!"

Another was inspired to try their luck. "We are going thrifting today in another city. I'm hoping to go out with a huge win. Great find."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



