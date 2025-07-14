Australia's biggest city endorses gas appliance ban for new homes: 'This move could save [homeowners] ... an average of $626 per year'

"These changes are an easy step we can take right now."

Policymakers in Sydney, Australia, took a bold step toward a more sustainable future by enacting a ban on indoor gas appliances in new residential buildings.

As Renew Economy reports, the new restrictions will take effect on development applications submitted after December 31. Even more stringent rules will be implemented the following year, with no gas appliances allowed at all in new construction projects at the end of 2026.

The motion came in the face of corporate lobbying against the motion. Ultimately, the council pushed forward with the measures, citing the environmental and financial benefits, as well as overwhelming public support.

Gas stoves are coming under increasing scrutiny as researchers unveil their harmful effects.

The National Asthma Council of Australia has noted the link between the use of gas stoves and an increase in childhood asthma cases. Gas stoves are also known to emit carcinogens, such as benzene. A climate-tech expert likened a gas stove to having a tailpipe in your kitchen.

While standard electric hobs often fall short in terms of performance, an energy-efficient and high-performing alternative exists: an induction stove.

Similar in appearance to an electric stove, it has the same easy cleaning, but it works quite differently. The induction stove applies heat directly to the cookware, rather than the surface. This makes it much more efficient but also safer as the surface itself stays quite cool, meaning there's no real risk of burning.

With superior performance and lower energy bills, there's really no downside to using induction. The only stumbling block for some may be that initial high cost.

Fortunately, there are options available at various price points, as well as state and federal incentives in the United States, that can help. Of course, those nationwide incentives won't last much longer.

Sydney isn't the only city to take steps against gas-powered appliances.

Los Angeles and New York are among dozens of American cities that have placed restrictions on natural gas in new buildings. Across the pond, the British government is weighing up similar measures.

These environmental wins are the result of acting locally and emphasizing the positives, such as financial savings.

As Matthew Thompson, a Greens councillor for Sydney, said, "Analysis by 350 Australia shows that this move could save new households in the city an average of $626 per year on their energy bills. These changes are an easy step we can take right now to save lives and save families money."

