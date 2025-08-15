Homeowner shares time-lapse of yard transformation: 'This video is so satisfying'

A gratifying TikTok video documents one homeowner's process of removing a massive bamboo plant that has wreaked havoc on their yard for decades.

In on-screen captions, The Dempsey Dogs (@the3dempseydogs) said in the video: "Our neighbor planted this invasive running bamboo twenty years ago." They added that the plant has been "evil."

In the speedy video, the original poster gets to work removing the invasive bamboo forest that "wasn't in the homeowner's manual." Upon removing the bamboo, a fence comes into view that the homeowner was unable to see before the removal. Now, they have a patch of land that is perfectly suited for native plants to thrive and overtake the invasive beast that is bamboo.

Growing native plants on disturbed soil that once grew invasive plants is a great solution to combating the further growth of invasive plants, as well as beginning a pollinator-friendly, money-saving garden.

With a native garden, one can slash their water bills extensively from what is typically hundreds of dollars a year. There is also less of a need to spend hours upon hours tending to your garden, because once native plants are settled, they are generally self-sufficient and thrive in their native environment. Further, pollinators welcome natives, as it cultivates a fantastic area for them to live within.

Experts also warn that invasive plants can drastically bring down the property values of one's home. As Tom Smith, an owner of a residential landscape design company, told House Beautiful Magazine, having invasive plants "can run up to high hundreds or low thousands of dollars." He added that invasive plant roots, especially from bamboo plants, can lift sidewalks and walls and get into the foundation of a home. Ultimately, this can end up costing homeowners a fortune.

"Depending on where it is planted, an invasive plant can cause tens of thousands dollars in damage, deepening the damage to whatever part of your home the plant destroys," he explained.

Due to this, it's necessary to identify and eradicate invasive plants as early as possible. Natural removal techniques, like the one this OP carried out, can be further bolstered through planting natives as soon as the land is cleared.

TikTokers loved watching the time-lapse video.

"This video is so satisfying!" one wrote.

"Well done," another wrote. "This was quite a task."

