Experts use surprising method to fight back against harmful plants: 'That's great'

To remove the highly invasive porcelain berry, conservationists showcased a fantastic removal method that focuses on injecting competition into the mix.

"One way to mitigate the risk is to always tamp down and cover those agitated areas with leaf litter and organic material," the Instagram account, Woods Keeper (@woodskeeper) wrote in the caption of a recent video.

In the video, as they remove the invasive plants, they immediately sprinkle the disturbed ground with native sedge seed mix.

"This way we offer more immediate native competition to those invasive plants lurking nearby, ready to pounce," the video specifies.

Invasive plants are known to grow excessively and overtake native plants. As a result, it's necessary to find and eradicate invasive plants as soon as possible. This method ensures that native plants have a fighting chance in outcompeting, building a natural and self-sufficient ecosystem.

"When you expand a natural area by planting a lot of native species, you increase the amount of native seed in comparison to the invasive seed, and then it becomes a probability thing," the World Wildlife Fund explained regarding how native plants can help with invasive plant removal.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The organization added that it's more likely one will get a native seed to grow, as they are more resilient and used to the landscape.

"A tricky thing about removing invasive plants by the roots is the ground disturbance required to do so," wrote the OP in the video caption. "Generally, disturbance is very inviting to invasive plants whose seeds are quick to germinate in those areas."

Other typical methods of invasive plant removal involve harsh, hazardous chemicals. This method eliminates that safety hazard and instead adds to your yard by bringing in native plants. Such plants are healthier for your yard as there's less of a need for harsh chemicals that cause air, water, and soil pollution, and all the while, they save you tons of money as they reduce the need for high watering costs, fertilizer purchases, and maintenance.

Commenters were keen to give the hack a try.

"That's great!" wrote one.

Another loved the reusable spice shaker used for the native seed mixer.

"Love the [sedge] seeds in a spice shaker idea," they wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.