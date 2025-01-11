  • Home Home

Redditors express frustration over controversial Chinese celebration: 'I will never understand'

"At the end of each year, it all is forgotten for few seconds of sparkly [stuff] in the skies."

by Veronica Booth
"At the end of each year, it all is forgotten for few seconds of sparkly [stuff] in the skies."

Photo Credit: iStock

People on Reddit expressed immense frustration at a video of people in China releasing countless balloons into the sky on New Year's Eve. 

Everyone loves celebrating the start of a new year. But the video posted to Reddit is more frustrating than fun. Thousands gathered in Nanchang City Center to release heart-shaped balloons when 2025 started. 

Look at all the baloons
byu/Reddit_Account2025 inmildlyinfuriating

The thousands of balloons make for a pretty sight, but there's an ugly truth. Latex and plastic balloons are not biodegradable, meaning they'll never break down. Instead, they'll contribute to water and soil pollution

They often end up in the ocean, where marine animals accidentally ingest them. This blocks their intestinal tract, and they eventually starve to death. 

These massive balloon releases hurt the Earth and animals. But they also cause issues for humans. Mylar balloons, depicted in the video, can cause power outages and electrical problems. Balloons also drain helium resources. Humans need helium for many essential medical procedures, like MRIs. There are countless reasons why you should never release balloons. 

Other celebratory products, namely confetti, are also dangerous for the environment. Instead of releasing balloons and throwing confetti, consider an eco-friendly alternative. Toss tea leaves, fly kites, or throw flower seeds. These things won't harm the environment and still offer a spirited and cheerful atmosphere. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

People in the post's comments were furious about the lack of consideration for the planet. They were angry that people chose to ignore the harm balloons cause. And it was all for a cool video or picture.

An outraged commenter vented, "I will never understand the fact that we have earth days and … then at the end of each year it all is forgotten for few seconds of sparkly s*** in the skies."

One person sarcastically said, "Can't wait to see them washed up on our beaches in a couple days." 

🗣️ Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only some people 😅

🔘 Not really 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another noted the sad irony, "Ahh, yes, ring in the new year with killing wildlife and pollution."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x