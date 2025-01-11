Redditors express frustration over controversial Chinese celebration: 'I will never understand'

"At the end of each year, it all is forgotten for few seconds of sparkly [stuff] in the skies."

People on Reddit expressed immense frustration at a video of people in China releasing countless balloons into the sky on New Year's Eve.

Everyone loves celebrating the start of a new year. But the video posted to Reddit is more frustrating than fun. Thousands gathered in Nanchang City Center to release heart-shaped balloons when 2025 started.

The thousands of balloons make for a pretty sight, but there's an ugly truth. Latex and plastic balloons are not biodegradable, meaning they'll never break down. Instead, they'll contribute to water and soil pollution.

They often end up in the ocean, where marine animals accidentally ingest them. This blocks their intestinal tract, and they eventually starve to death.

These massive balloon releases hurt the Earth and animals. But they also cause issues for humans. Mylar balloons, depicted in the video, can cause power outages and electrical problems. Balloons also drain helium resources. Humans need helium for many essential medical procedures, like MRIs. There are countless reasons why you should never release balloons.

Other celebratory products, namely confetti, are also dangerous for the environment. Instead of releasing balloons and throwing confetti, consider an eco-friendly alternative. Toss tea leaves, fly kites, or throw flower seeds. These things won't harm the environment and still offer a spirited and cheerful atmosphere.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

People in the post's comments were furious about the lack of consideration for the planet. They were angry that people chose to ignore the harm balloons cause. And it was all for a cool video or picture.

An outraged commenter vented, "I will never understand the fact that we have earth days and … then at the end of each year it all is forgotten for few seconds of sparkly s*** in the skies."

One person sarcastically said, "Can't wait to see them washed up on our beaches in a couple days."

🗣️ Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another noted the sad irony, "Ahh, yes, ring in the new year with killing wildlife and pollution."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.