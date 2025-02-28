Lawmakers push for justice for victims of dangerous chemical exposure: 'Going to impact our town forever'

More and more people have discovered they have a build-up of these dangerous chemicals in their blood.

PFAS chemicals break down slowly, are resistant to oil, water, grease, and heat, and are commonly used in various products, from plastic packaging to cookware. Researchers have also linked these chemicals to severe health issues in people.

Because industries have used PFAS since the 1940s, these chemicals have caused immense soil, air, and water contamination. As a result, more and more people have discovered they have a build-up of these dangerous chemicals in their blood, according to Seacoastonline.

What's happening?

One person who's experienced the effects of PFAS contamination is New Hampshire State Rep. Wendy Thomas. She links her cancer, her children's autoimmune disorders, and the death of several pets from cancer to the levels of PFAS in their blood.

As a result of her experience with PFAS, Thomas is one of a group of lawmakers pushing new legislation to help victims of these forever chemicals get justice.

Why does this legislation matter?

Currently, the statute of limitations for PFAS-related civil action in New Hampshire is six years. However, lawmakers want to change the statute of limitations to 20 years, as they say that six years isn't enough time for people to discover all the health-related issues they have from PFAS exposure.

Just a few health issues that can be caused by PFAS include decreased fertility, increased cholesterol, interference with hormones, and an increased risk of cancer, the Environmental Protection Agency revealed.

Seacoastonline reported that Thomas stated during a hearing on the matter: "These chemicals, put there by this company, are going to impact our town forever. We are talking about chemicals that were man-made, that were put into our environment, that impacted innocent people, that have created health havocs in our town and in southern New Hampshire by a company."

Of course, not all New Hampshire lawmakers are on board with changing the statute of limitations. According to Seacoastonline, State Rep. Bob Lynn said in the session: "Why does it make sense, if you have the knowledge of those things — and it's only having that knowledge that starts at the statute of limitations running — why, if you have that knowledge, should you have 17 years to bring a lawsuit?"

What's being done about PFAS?

The EPA included an initiative in its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives that focuses on holding polluters responsible and has required limits on PFAS in public water systems.

While many are advocating for companies and the government to do more about PFAS, the EPA recommends you limit your exposure to them by finding out if PFAS are in your drinking water, avoiding eating fish caught in PFAS-contaminated waterways, and ridding your home of products containing these chemicals.

