Outraged homeowner shares photo of major disruption caused by neighbor: 'I've reported her to the city'

Living with a bad neighbor can be extremely frustrating. Sometimes, it might even feel like they purposely indulge in actions that make your life harder.

One homeowner found themself in this predicament when they approached their neighbor about an issue they had. Their neighbor's outdoor light was shining into their house. But the neighbor in question responded in a hostile manner, upgrading their light to an even brighter one.

At a loss for what to do, the homeowner shared their struggle on the r/BadNeighbors subreddit.

"She used to leave the light by her driveway door on all night. I've asked her not to," the original poster wrote. "I've reported her to the city."

The neighbor's new floodlight illuminates her entire driveway. The light spills into the OP's first-floor windows, which are directly adjacent to the neighbor's driveway.

The homeowner took a picture of how bright the lights looked from inside their home. Even with the curtains drawn, the lights from outside their home appear as bright as daytime.

"If she'd shield it so it's only on her driveway, not my house, I wouldn't care!" the OP explained.

Keeping a flood light on all night shows a lack of mindfulness for neighbors, especially those in close proximity. It also uses a lot of unnecessary energy, driving up home utility bills.

This wasted electricity contributes to global air pollution, which drives planet warming.

An unshielded flood light also produces substantial light pollution that can disrupt wildlife. Scientists have long established that light pollution "can alter behaviors, foraging areas, and breeding cycles" of wildlife, according to a 2009 light pollution report.

Artificial light can impact species' population health and leave wildlife disoriented, which can result in injury or death.

Commenters seemed to take the side of the homeowner, providing them with possible avenues for redress.

"A lot of cities/towns have strict ordinances on light pollution, especially if it's coming into someone else's house. … Check your towns ordinances on light," one commenter suggested.

"Parabolic mirror to focus the return beam on her house," another user wrote.

"Only when your neighbor feels your pain will they consider complying with your request. In the meantime, install some blackout curtains," a third commenter advised.

