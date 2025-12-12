Woman 'heartbroken' after vandals poison garden she used to feed starving neighbors: 'Call the police'

"I'm so sorry … for how cruel and senseless people can be."

A TikTok video showing the aftermath of a senseless act of vandalism at a community garden in England sparked outrage.

The 2023 video posted by Carly Burd (@carlyburd43) shows the TikToker surveying the damage to her garden as she states that she is "absolutely heartbroken." The fields were sown with salt in an act that defied belief.

The garden had been used to feed hundreds of struggling families in Burd's community amid the sharp rise in living costs in the United Kingdom. In 2023 and 2024, a staggering 11% of British households experienced food poverty, according to government figures.

The viral video generated 5.7 million views and inspired a GoFundMe page, where nearly 15,000 people raised over £250,000 ($333,151), according to the BBC. Local outlet Your Harlow reported that £71,658 ($95,940) was donated to a variety of local causes, but negotiations over a proposed expanded community garden with the council broke down.

As of April 2025, another £50,000 ($66,628) was donated to Harlow Foodbank. The police investigation did not identify any culprits.

It's always regrettable when positive community action is undermined or outright sabotaged by selfish neighbors or antisocial behavior, but the outpouring of support in the aftermath of this incident showed Burd's efforts weren't in vain. As food prices continue to soar, growing your own isn't just a good way to save money; it's healthier and more sustainable.





The video's comments offered support and advice.

"Please call the police — someone purchased a LOT of salt. Also, a shop vac might help you remove the top layers of dirt before it rains and soaks in!" one said.

A dismayed viewer commented: "Why would anyone do this!!! How can we find them!? Ask the neighbours if they have cameras."

Another offered sympathy and support: "I'm so sorry this happened and for how cruel and senseless people can be, we all want to help you."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.