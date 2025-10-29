Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Absolutely beautiful'

A homeowner on TikTok shared an inspirational series of pictures showing their yard's transformation from an overgrown grass lawn to a vibrant plant haven.

The images, posted by Ben (@gardenwithben), walk the viewer through the whole transformation.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Photo Credit: TikTok

Starting in 2023, we see the newly purchased yard is little more than a neglected grass lawn with "Nothing for pollinators to enjoy, not really much for nature," Ben explained.

The following year was one of experimentation, "but nothing really stuck," Ben said. Several plants were added to the yard, but it wasn't until the year's end that the TikToker figured out what he wanted to do long-term. He decided upon two sections, one chock-full of plants, the other an area to relax in.

"This made the garden feel a lot bigger and made exploring more fun," Ben explained.

Thereafter, the pictures show the yard's progress leading to the spectacular end result.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I'm so pleased with how far the garden has come," Ben concluded.

The journey showcases the amazing potential of rewilding a yard with native plants. That initial investment of time and effort will pay off many times over.

Because they have evolved in harmony with an area over hundreds of years, native plants are much easier to maintain in the long run. It's little wonder that homeowners are increasingly ditching those dull, expensive grass lawns for vibrant, natural gardens that support pollinators.

The video prompted dozens of congratulatory comments.

One said, "Absolutely beautiful work."

Another similar comment added, "That's a proper garden, absolutely beautiful."

Several people were impressed by the transformation.

"Dayum! Patience is a virtue and this was so worth it — beautiful!" one remarked.

Another commenter expressed appreciation for the whole process: "I love this. So inspiring to see the different phases," they wrote.

"I'm at the 'can't decide the layout' stage," said another response. "Like you, I want to add pathways and points of interest, but it's hard to make the final decision. Your garden is really beautiful. If mine comes anywhere close I'll be happy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.