New homeowners baffled after noticing growing problem in backyard: 'I came home from work ... and saw something odd'

The couple has struggled to find a way to fix it.

Keeping your backyard healthy and looking good can sometimes be a little tricky for some homeowners, especially if you don't know what is lurking beneath the surface.

As reported by the Kansas City Star, one Missouri couple was in for a rude awakening while checking out their backyard following a few days of intense rainfall.

Cassandra Krul and Keenan Massey claim they had no idea of the nightmare that was awaiting them. After the couple purchased their home in Independence, Missouri, in 2023, neighbors had warned them that a hole had formed there some time ago. The previous homeowners had then placed a pile of debris to cover it.

Despite its unsightliness, the hole hadn't become a real issue until a series of storms rolled through in July 2025, dumping several inches of rain across the region in just a few days. They then discovered that the small hole in their yard had turned into a sinkhole that had rapidly expanded.

"I came home from work one day and saw something odd in the yard," Krul told the Kansas City Star. "I walked over and there was this big hole."

Since then, the couple has struggled to find a way to fix the sinkhole.

"We've also been told that while true geological sinkholes are rare in the Kansas City area, many large ground collapses are man-made (old utilities, wells, mines, etc.), which opens the door to insurance disputes and potential lawsuits," added Krul.

Sinkholes in backyards can often form when underground water sources cause soil to wash away, leaving massive gaps underground. This can create instability, leading to the potential of a collapse from the surface.

While it can be tough to predict when or where a sinkhole will form, proactively caring for your yard can be a great way to protect it from potential disaster.

Many plants that are local to an area can develop deep, fibrous root systems that can provide some added stability. Installing local plants can become a simple natural solution for backyard erosion, improving soil quality, and preventing it from washing away.

Native plants generally require minimal maintenance and watering once they are established, making your job a lot easier and a lot cheaper. And since they're well-suited to local environments, these plants can often provide essential food and habitats for pollinators, allowing your yard to potentially flourish and eventually become healthier over time.

