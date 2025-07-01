  • Home Home

Parent met with warnings after sharing plans to implement concerning feature in backyard playground: 'Extremely toxic'

by Lettecha Johnson
One parent reached out to the r/landscaping subreddit for advice on the ideal building materials for a backyard playground. Using the wrong material — like rubber mulch — can create more toxic memories than happy ones at playtime.

The OP is trying to choose between recycled ground rubber chunks, wood chips, and landscape fabric. While the wood chips are organic and nourish the soil, the same can't be said for landscape fabric or rubber.

The fabric prevents soil aeration which throws off microorganism activity and doesn't prevent invasive plants from sprouting.

One commenter said, "I have weed fabric with wood chips under mine, the weeds still find their way through, lol."

However, the rubber is far worse.

"The rubber chunks are extremely toxic — be glad they aren't in your budget," advised one commenter.

Other parents seeking advice about rubber for their child's playground received similar advice. One person became "pretty depressed" after learning about rubber mulch's dangers after installing it.

Per Washington State University Extension horticulturist and associate professor, Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D., ground rubber is more likely to be a fire hazard compared to 12 other mulch materials. It's also harder to extinguish once ignited. That same research also found that leached contaminants such as zinc, lead, sulfur, aluminum, and more may linger in the soil even if you attempt to remove the rubber later.

When in doubt, skip the rubber and let the kids play on real vegetation. After following TCD's rewilding guide that includes soil amendment and organic mulching (i.e., leaves, twigs, wood chips — no rubber), kids can have a safe space to roll around in the dirt.

"I have grass around ours because my kids like to run barefoot," said one parent.

The little ones may even catch a glimpse of a butterfly or ladybug since native plants attract and support pollinators essential to a thriving ecosystem and biodiversity.

Unlike rubber, which releases volatile compounds, native plants from trees to buffalo grass to ground cover produce oxygen while absorbing carbon — making it easier for the kids to catch their breath outside after running around. Plus, the strong roots of native plants are more likely to stay in place during wet weather, unlike rubber.

If the rubber spreads over the rest of your lawn grass, some DIY sifting may help.

