  • Home Home

Landscaper issues warning over homeowner's annual yard maintenance demand: 'I don't get it'

"People are so determined to kill their trees and bushes."

by Sam Westmoreland
"People are so determined to kill their trees and bushes."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor took to the site to post about a baffling landscaping choice.

Posting in the r/landscaping subreddit, the user shared an image of a pair of bushes with a massive pile of stones surrounding each base. The title was "You've heard of a mulch volcano get ready for rock volcano."

"Instead of pulling weeds this customer has had us put down 5 tons of rock every year for the past 8 years on top of the original 17," the original poster wrote

A mulch volcano is a common landscaping occurrence in which the base of a tree or shrub has had mulch piled up around its base. It poses a danger to trees because it traps heat and moisture right up against them. This encourages the roots to follow the pattern of the mulch, which can result in the tree strangling itself.

Homeowners and experts have called out this dangerous practice and asked the internet if anything can be done to prevent further damage. 

The more effective way to mulch around trees and bushes is to provide a small ring of open space at the base inside the mulch. In this case, you can see where the landscaper tried to leave that space at the base of the bushes, but given the amount of gravel, they're fighting a losing battle. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Instead of risking your trees with a mulch volcano, consider rewilding your lawn or using a native plant lawn to reduce your water usage and create a beautiful, thriving space that you can be proud to show off. A native plant lawn will not only save you money but also support the local ecosystem by attracting pollinators

Commenters were just as confused by the person's decision-making. 

"People are so determined to kill their trees and bushes," one said, "I don't get it." 

🗣️ Do you compost your yard scraps?

🔘 Yes 💯

🔘 No 🙅

🔘 I don't have a yard 🏠

🔘 I don't have a way to compost 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"And to waste money," replied the OP. "We've told [him] we can just pull the weeds and spray he said nope i want rock.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x