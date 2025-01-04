Landscaper issues warning over homeowner's annual yard maintenance demand: 'I don't get it'

"People are so determined to kill their trees and bushes."

A Redditor took to the site to post about a baffling landscaping choice.

Posting in the r/landscaping subreddit, the user shared an image of a pair of bushes with a massive pile of stones surrounding each base. The title was "You've heard of a mulch volcano get ready for rock volcano."

"Instead of pulling weeds this customer has had us put down 5 tons of rock every year for the past 8 years on top of the original 17," the original poster wrote.

A mulch volcano is a common landscaping occurrence in which the base of a tree or shrub has had mulch piled up around its base. It poses a danger to trees because it traps heat and moisture right up against them. This encourages the roots to follow the pattern of the mulch, which can result in the tree strangling itself.

Homeowners and experts have called out this dangerous practice and asked the internet if anything can be done to prevent further damage.

The more effective way to mulch around trees and bushes is to provide a small ring of open space at the base inside the mulch. In this case, you can see where the landscaper tried to leave that space at the base of the bushes, but given the amount of gravel, they're fighting a losing battle.

Instead of risking your trees with a mulch volcano, consider rewilding your lawn or using a native plant lawn to reduce your water usage and create a beautiful, thriving space that you can be proud to show off. A native plant lawn will not only save you money but also support the local ecosystem by attracting pollinators.

Commenters were just as confused by the person's decision-making.

"People are so determined to kill their trees and bushes," one said, "I don't get it."

"And to waste money," replied the OP. "We've told [him] we can just pull the weeds and spray he said nope i want rock.

