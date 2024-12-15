Homeowner seeks advice after discovering troubling landscaping mistake: 'What can I do to help this tree survive?'

"Went to expose the root flare like you all have said, and found this mess."

Like so many things, mulch is great … in moderation. We've all seen mulch volcanoes that have gotten out of control, though.

One Redditor posted photos of a tree that had suffered from this. Its roots are exposed and are clearly not growing the way they need to for the tree to thrive. They explained: "This maple was mulch volcano'd by the previous owners of my house. Went to expose the root flare like you all have said, and found this mess of a secondary root system instead. What can I do to help this tree survive?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, mulch volcanoes often occur because some landscaping companies don't know how to mulch properly or don't teach their clients how to do it well. This is not only expensive for property owners, who have to pay for all that mulch, but it damages trees like the one in this post.

The University of Nebraska explains that too much mulch prevents tree roots from having access to oxygen, which makes the tree's life so much harder. It can cause stress, which makes the tree more vulnerable to disease and pests. It can also cause the bark covered by the mulch to decay, which isn't good for the tree, either. Too many dead or stressed trees harm the overall ecosystem, not just the individual trees themselves.

Some experts recommend avoiding mulch as much as possible.

Others say it's OK to use it but to do so in moderation and remove old layers before you put new ones down. Whatever you do, make sure you plant native species in an effort to rewild your yard as much as possible.

Only one Redditor responded: "Thanks for saving it from being in a mulch volcano!" Then, they offered instructions for saving the tree, including a much more moderate amount of mulch. "I would also add a layer of mulch," they said. "Those roots also need protection from the sun, and to hold more moisture around the tree. An even 3" ring of mulch would work!"

