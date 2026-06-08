These simple backyard tricks show how to fight slugs and make yardwork a lot easier

"The tray for soil is so simple yet I never would have thought of it."

A TikTok is reminding gardeners that some of the best backyard upgrades are also the simplest.

In a video packed with yardwork and pest control ideas, Jeff and Lauren (@JeffAndLaurenShow) shared ways to make outdoor maintenance less of a hassle.

The montage included hacks like using pipes as an extension of a leaf blower to get leaves and debris out of gutters. They also showed how to make a "Bucket of Doom" using mosquito dunks to keep your yard more manageable.

Jeff and Lauren also showed people how to collect rainwater. As droughts become more common, using rainwater to keep your plants hydrated is a good conservation practice and can save you a lot of money.

Simple solutions can make gardening and yard work easier without requiring a major investment.

Growing your own food, even a small amount, can help cut grocery costs, especially as produce prices fluctuate. Homegrown fruits, herbs, and vegetables also tend to taste better because you can pick them at peak ripeness.

Gardening can also support physical and mental health. Digging, planting, weeding, and watering can help you incorporate regular movement into your daily routine. And time spent outdoors has long been associated with lower stress and a better overall sense of well-being.

When people use the resources they already have to garden, they can also reduce pollution in landfills. That means cleaner air, soil, and water for everyone.

Commenters were impressed by and thankful for the easy tips.

"Those are great ideas," one said. "I actually made the rain barrel. l love it. It works very very well!"

Another person wrote, "The tray for soil is so simple yet I never would have thought of it."

A third commenter warned: "Be careful when you water plants from the bottom. Some plants can get root rot from placing it in water! Make sure you do your research beforehand."

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