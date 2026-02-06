Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of 'magnificent' yard transformation: 'Love this'

"I think the final product you have is way more beautiful."

A homeowner has shared stunning before-and-after photos of their backyard garden, showcasing how it transitioned from a nearly barren patch of dead grass and dirt into a thriving, lush expanse of green grass and colorful flower beds.

The post was shared on the r/gardening subreddit and overlays the two photos for a seamless transition, depicting the once-barren garden transformed into an oasis brought to life by the homeowner's commitment and effort over the course of seven weeks.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"The two pictures were taken seven weeks apart," they shared in the post. "We're based in Wellington, New Zealand."

They unfortunately had to remove their hedge bushes because they "became riddled with box blight," a fungal disease that quickly overwhelms leaves and stems.

But in its place, they were able to put in a lush and vibrant flower bed that add much more color and life to the final product.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"Love this!" one user wrote under the post. "Definitely more inviting for a lot of pollinators and other critters than just the bushes."

Indeed, pollinators love a wide variety of flowers to choose from when fertilizing them and spreading their pollen from one place to another, which not only helps them grow but can even support the local food supply.

At least 80% of the food and plant products we eat and use every day need pollination to thrive, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.

Researchers have found that declining population rates of common pollinators like bees and butterflies could have long-term detrimental effects on food yields, so even one small garden like this can make a big difference.

"I think the final product you have is way more beautiful," another commenter wrote under the post. "It makes the yard look bigger."

"This is magnificent!" said a third.

Adding native plants to your garden can make this even better. Since they are well-adapted to local climate and soil conditions, they require little maintenance, water, or additives to grow abundantly.

Not only can a natural lawn save you money, but it can even keep out unwanted pests or weeds while only attracting the bugs and critters you want in your garden.

Clover or buffalo grass are great groundcover alternatives to a monoculture lawn for those looking to start small and work their way up.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.