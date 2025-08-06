New homeowner dismayed after discovering shocking issue in backyard: 'Now I'm stuck with this'

"You might want to see what's going on there."

If you're moving into a new house, you don't want any big surprises, let alone major flooding in your backyard.

Unfortunately, this first-time homeowner experienced exactly that, which they shared in r/Contractor.

The video shows their soaked yard with even more water coming in over a retaining wall in the corner.

"I haven't really paid much attention to the back yard while touring the house and now I'm stuck with this yard that pools up water whenever it rains. … Main issue is that neighbor's house is draining water into my yard but … the yard itself is f***** up by design," the original poster said. "Any advice on how to fix it and how much it costs would be greatly appreciated."

It can be hard to address something like this with a neighbor, especially when you're new to a neighborhood. But when their actions might cost you a lot of money, speaking up can be worth it.

Depending on the solution needed, Angi reported that drainage fixes can cost anywhere between $800 and $15,000. But you may not need to install a drain if your neighbor can make changes to their yard to help you.

Doing research about laws that might work in your favor can be helpful. You can also tweak strategies found in our homeowners association outreach guide. Approaching your neighbor with a focused plan is one of the best things you can do to help your case.

Even if you need to bring in a mediator, working with your neighbor has its benefits. Saving money is always a plus. Getting rid of invasive plants that may negatively impact your soil can help too.

As for this homeowner, dozens of people offered helpful suggestions.

"Water is coming down from under the fence in the back left corner. … You might want to see what's going on there on the other side of the fence," one said.

"Water is a resource and you could build out an absolutely amazing rain garden," another person encouraged. "Make the most of what you have rather than viewing it as a nuisance."

Many users also recommended installing a French drain, which is a drainage ditch covered with gravel.

