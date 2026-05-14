Black sludge pouring from beloved hen's mouth sparks urgent sour crop warnings

A concerning post in Reddit's r/homestead community is drawing attention after one backyard chicken owner reported a frightening symptom: black sludge pouring from a chicken's mouth.

The post, titled "Black Sludge coming out of Chicken's Mouth?," quickly turned into a crowdsourced troubleshooting session, with commenters warning that the bird could be dealing with sour crop or an impaction — serious conditions that may require urgent care.

The owner said they first suspected their "favorite girl" was egg-bound. But after the black liquid appeared, they began to suspect sour crop and tried anti-yeast medicine and yogurt.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"How can I help her??" the user asked, adding that the crop "might be empty when I press it but I'm not sure."

The owner wrote that the hen had been lethargic with puffed-up feathers but, after several weeks, was "acting less lethargic, mostly normal, still eating and drinking" even though the sludge remained.

Sour crop is when food gets stuck and doesn't move, causing it to ferment in the chicken's pouch in their throat. It's typically caused by eating moldy food, long grass, or high-starch feed.

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The story is resonating because it underscores a reality many new or aspiring backyard chicken keepers do not always expect: Raising hens can mean fresher eggs, less food waste, and a closer connection to the food system, but it also comes with real animal-care responsibilities.

Allowing them to be free-range can also wreak havoc on your plants or potentially lead them to eat something that makes them sick.

That matters beyond one backyard flock because chickens are often viewed as a practical way to offset grocery costs, particularly when egg prices rise. Hens can also help reduce household food waste and produce manure that benefits gardens.

When a bird becomes seriously ill, though, the time, stress, and potential veterinary costs can quickly outweigh those savings, especially in places where avian vets are difficult to find.

The original poster later said they planned to call an avian vet and, in the meantime, try crop massage and apple cider vinegar water.

"Probiotics, prebiotics, and electrolytes will help balance her crop as well," one commenter offered.

"[I] hope your animals turn out happy and healthy," another stated kindly.

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