  • Home Home

Gardener regrets allowing chickens to roam free in yard after assessing damages: 'Digging hard around established plants and shrubs'

"I also have some kale planted in one bed that I've decided [to] sacrifice to the chickens."

by Ellie Gabel
"I also have some kale planted in one bed that I've decided [to] sacrifice to the chickens."

Photo Credit: iStock

Backyard chickens can benefit your garden but also wreak havoc on young plants. One Reddit user wonders if they made a mistake by placing the chicken coop enclosure near their garden beds. 

The Redditor explained they installed a chicken coop among their traditional and raised garden beds. Much to their dismay, the chickens were "digging hard around established plants and shrubs." 

The original poster asked if simple fencing around the garden beds would prevent the chickens from causing damage. For anyone trying to revive the surrounding environment with healthy, native plants, the answer to this question might be helpful.

According to an article on the Alabama A&M and Auburn Universities website, chickens spend 61% of their time foraging food by pecking at and scratching the ground. This is instinctive, so they'll do this even when food is available.



💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy.

However, free-range chickens only require a little room to roam. Organic Feeds recommends that a 10-foot run from the chicken coop per bird is adequate for containing them and preventing them from disturbing your garden. Chickens are beneficial for pest control and provide natural fertilizer, too.

If you want another low-maintenance solution for lawn control, native plants, clover, and buffalo grass can rewild the environment and require little water.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

Those options can save you money in the long-term, too, as spending just $1,000 on native plants leads to savings of $275 on irrigation annually — and prevents the use of 1.75 million gallons of water over 10 years — even just with partial coverage. You'll also spend less on fertilization and weed control.

In response to the OP, one Reddit user suggested limiting chickens' time in the garden "from the end of harvest to planting time in the spring." Another user shared the OP's sentiments, saying they enclosed five chickens in a 20-by-20-foot enclosure and "there are no green things" left where they roam.

Meanwhile, another user prevents chickens from devouring plants by caging the seedlings. They lay welded wire fencing across their raised beds until the plants are fully grown. 

"I also have some kale planted in one bed that I've decided [to] sacrifice to the chickens," they said, helping to draw the chickens away from the plants and vegetation they want to save.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Finding ways to save on your energy bill doesn't have to take up much of your time or energy.
Home

Want to slash your monthly energy bill? Here are 5 ways to start

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Cool Divider
x