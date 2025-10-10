Homeowner urged to take immediate action after suggesting potentially fatal appliance mistake: 'If they hadn't come, they never would have woken up'

"It will make its way into your house."

Having a backup plan for powering your home has never been more important with the uncertainty of storms. However, it's vital to choose safe options. People on Reddit cautioned a user against using one particular method.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor reached out to their community on the r/Generator subreddit, asking if it was okay to place a generator on their deck.

The OP said, "Could I run my generator under here?"

One Redditor warned the user against using the generator because their son, a volunteer firefighter, had been called out to a house due to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

The user said, "When they got there, everyone was asleep/unconscious. If they hadn't come, they never would have woken up."

They also noted the number of deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning annually. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "More than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires" every year.

Generators are a safety hazard for CO poisoning, and the CDC noted that you should have it more than 20 feet away from your home and have a CO detector in your home.

A better option for resilience during a storm is to install solar panels. They can save you a lot of money on your electric bill, including bringing it down to $0, and you don't have to rely on the grid if there is a power outage.

Fortunately, there are better options than placing a generator too close to your home.

In the comments, many other Redditors also cautioned the OP.

One user said, "No, absolutely not. The upper deck will trap the exhaust, and it will make its way into your house."

Another commented, "Agree with this. I had a friend who did this, he and his whole family ended up being pulled out the house by neighbors. Wife and daughter spent 2 nights in the hospital."

