Mom shares video of clever way she's using old baby wipes containers: 'Bring them back'

When you've got kids, you go through wipes at lightning speed — and the packaging often piles up just as fast. One mom on TikTok found a clever way to give those old plastic wipe tubs a second life, turning them into handy organizers for small household items. It's a simple trick that reduces clutter and saves money on storage solutions.

The scoop

TikTok creator Sandy (@sandylu235) recently shared a video of how she repurposes her baby wipes containers to hold sewing and craft materials, and parents everywhere are loving it. Viewers flooded the comments with their own memories of using the sturdy tubs for everything from crayons to nail polish.

The durable plastic containers come with a flip-top lid, making them especially convenient for dispensing or grabbing small items. Instead of tossing them in the recycling bin, Sandy shows how they can easily be transformed into storage boxes for anything that needs organizing — a hack that costs nothing but keeps useful plastic out of the landfill.

How it's helping

The biggest win here? Saving money and time. Instead of buying extra bins, jars, or organizers for your home, you can upcycle wipe tubs you already have. Many commenters shared how they still use old ones for toys, first-aid supplies, hair accessories, or even car kits — proving just how versatile they are.

Beyond the household savings, this hack has eco-friendly benefits. Reusing plastic helps reduce the volume of waste heading to crowded landfills and keeps it from eventually polluting our oceans. While refillable wipe packs have largely replaced these hard containers in stores, reusing the tubs already in circulation is a great way to stretch their lifespan.

What everyone's saying

The comments on Sandy's video show just how nostalgic and useful these tubs have been for parents over the years.

One viewer said, "I have the old school red Winnie the Pooh one lol," while another reminisced: "Memory unlocked."

Others wished the packaging would return, with one parent writing, "They need to bring them back!! I'm so tired of the pack wipes ripping."

A longtime fan even shared, "I have a Finding Nemo one I use for my baby now — from 13 years ago."

Some viewers joked that the containers are now "antiques," while others considered them more sustainable than today's refill packs.

