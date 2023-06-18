Gardening pro shares the unexpected gadget that will help your plants grow taller: ‘They need [it] in order to grow strong’

“Every time a little seedling is blown around by the wind, it releases more growth hormones.”

Did you know that your plants could probably benefit from a workout? A recent TikTok demonstrates how to make your seedlings grow big and strong — and all you need is a fan.

The Scoop

According to Kevin and his crew over at @EpicGardening, if you start out seedlings in a greenhouse this summer, you need to use this incredibly simple tip.

The video starts with Kevin showing off his “secret weapon” — a fan. Kevin explains that if you’re starting seedlings indoors, you’re missing one major component of them growing into strong plants — the natural motion of the wind.

“Every time a little seedling is blown around by the wind, it releases more growth hormones and the stems get nice and strong,” the video explains.

The growth hormone mentioned is auxin, which helps regulate the growth of plants, particularly in root formation, bud growth, and fruit and leaf drop.

When that hormone is released, it helps plant stems grow thicker and heartier. Research has even shown that plants that begin their growth journey without wind are more likely to fall and break when transplanted into an outdoor environment.

“They need the stimulation in order to grow strong, sturdy, stems that won’t break when you transplant them out!” the video’s caption explained.

And as the video shows, a great way to simulate wind for your baby plants is with a fan.

♬ original sound – Epic Gardening @epicgardening Adding a fan or another wind source to your seed starting set up is one of the easiest ways to create stronger, healthier seedlings. They need the stimulation in order to grow strong, sturdy, stems that won’t break when you transplant them out! #garden

How it’s helping

Growing strong and healthy plants in your garden could help save you money and reduce waste.

Getting fruits and veggies from your own backyard can also help you cut down on pesky and often wasteful packaging.

What everyone’s saying

New and seasoned gardeners alike were happy to see this tip being shared.

“Have been doing this for years, and it has helped me produce some very hearty plants 😊” one avid gardener said.

“You just explained to me the reason all my plants are weak af if I start them indoors lol thank you for this!” another commented.

