Gardener shares stunning photo of unexpected backyard visitors hiding in grass: 'How many … can you spot?'

Unexpected visitors to a natural lawn delighted one gardener, who asked members of the r/GardenWild subreddit if they could spot them.

A photo shows a lush wildflower yard with a small gated space for growing fruits or vegetables, but at first glance, there are no creatures to be seen.

Hit that zoom button, though, and you might catch some gorgeous guests.

"How many baby bunnies can you spot?" the original poster asked. Eagle-eyed observers will be treated to the sight of four youngsters, with one on the left, one in the middle, and two on the right.

"That's so wonderful!" one person commented.

Rewilded lawns have a number of benefits, but baby bunnies are a bonus.

For example, a natural yard isn't nearly as thirsty as typical monoculture grass patches, which will help you save money on water bills. It also doesn't require expensive fertilizer.

With little need to maintain wildflowers and native grass cover, you won't waste time mowing. What's more, gas-powered lawn equipment releases planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, so natural lawns are much kinder to the planet.

They also help biodiversity and are hugely beneficial for pollinators, which are crucial for the human food supply.

"Letting 'weeds,' clover, dandelions and grass grow together was the best decision I've made!" the OP said. "We also decided to leave the bunch of sticks and branches on either side for ground cover not knowing we had baby rabbits! Glad we decided to leave them!"

This isn't the only example of a natural lawn or native plant garden encouraging visits from stunning animals.

One gardener who took part in "No Mow May" was thrilled to welcome a mama deer and baby fawns to their front lawn.

Another was stunned when hummingbirds found their native plant garden after just one year of growth.

