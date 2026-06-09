Parents urged to stop using baby bottles sold at Walmart after shell starts peeling

Walmart stores and Walmart.com sold the bottles from November 2025 through May 2026 for about $20.

Popular baby bottles sold at Walmart are now subject to a stop-use warning after complaints that the outside of the bottles can bubble or peel.

What's happening?

After at least 135 complaints about bubbling or peeling in the hard outer shell, TOMY International, Inc. recalled its pink tie-dye Boon NURSH 8-ounce reusable baby bottle three-pack, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company says no injuries have been reported.

Inside the recalled package are three bottles housed in a soft silicone pouch covered by a rigid plastic shell.

According to the announcement, Walmart stores and Walmart.com sold the pink tie-dye bottles from November 2025 through May 2026 for about $20.

Why is it important?

Infants naturally explore the world with their mouths, and even small pieces that come loose can quickly become dangerous. Similar recalls have been made for other children's products and toys due to the risk of injury from batteries or other small parts.

The CPSC says injuries, deaths, and property damage linked to consumer products cost the nation more than $1 trillion each year. Recalls can also carry an environmental cost, as they generate enormous amounts of waste.

Since ensuring safety is essential regardless of waste, the ideal scenario is for companies to make safer products to begin with.

What can I do?

Those using products affected by the recall should discontinue their use. To check whether your set is part of the recall, you can take a look at the color scheme or look on the bottom of the packaging for item number B11654 and UPC 669028116546.

If the bottles are still in your home, keep them out of reach so they are not used again by mistake. Consumers can contact TOMY to request either a $22 booninc.com store credit refund or a replacement set in a different color scheme.

Federal law prohibits anyone from selling a product that is subject to a recall, including at yard sales, online marketplaces, or secondhand stores.

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