Gardener warned after sharing photo of seemingly innocent flowers in yard: 'I've taken a flamethrower to it'

Looks can be deceiving, as one gardener discovered after seeking advice on the r/gardening subreddit.

The homeowner shared a photo of autumn clematis — a flowering plant in the buttercup family — in their yard, curious whether to bring seeds with them as they prepare to move into a new home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I love it and it smells amazing," the original poster wrote, and then later added in the comments, "I don't want it to overtake or kill my other plants."

Autumn clematis is native to Northeast Asia and was brought to the United States in the late 1800s as an ornamental garden plant. Highly invasive, this plant grows rapidly and aggressively, outcompeting native plants and flowers for essential resources, destroying habitats, and disrupting the delicate balance of existing ecosystems.

Once invasive species take root, they're almost impossible to get rid of, oftentimes requiring years to fully eradicate. Hours upon hours of pulling and cutting back may be necessary to put a small dent in invasive growth. Avoid the headache altogether by growing natives to help your garden, local pollinators, and wildlife flourish.

Landscaping with native plants will save money on utilities and time on maintenance. Native gardens thrive naturally in the environment they have adapted to over thousands of years. They coexist with native animals and pollinators, having created a mutually beneficial relationship. Protecting and supporting pollinators is crucial to our food supply, as they account for one in every three bites of food, according to the USDA.

Reduce monthly water bills and restore natural order by rewilding your yard today. There are all sorts of low-maintenance lawn replacement options to choose from. If you like the green aesthetic of traditional lawns, consider switching to clover or buffalo grass. If you are ready for a little more color, try a tapestry lawn of wildflowers. If you live in a dry climate, explore xeriscaping. There is something for everyone.

If you're unsure where to begin, check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to find which plants are native to your region. If you aren't ready to fully commit, starting with a small patch of lawn still offers all the above benefits. It's a great way to dip your toe in and see what all the fuss is about.

Redditors were quick to warn the homeowner about the destructive nature of the "beautiful" invasive plant.

"I would never plant this on purpose. … It's on the invasive species list in my state, and much of the east coast," one Redditor shared.

"I've taken a flamethrower to it and it still comes back," a second lamented.

"It's an invasive plant in MANY states, so if you're in the US, please don't spread it to a new location," a third pleaded.

