Residents in this area can collect $2,500 for new solar panels — you could be missing out on massive rebates

Taking advantage of this federal tax break sooner rather than later may save you thousands.

Austin, Texas, residents can now get paid $2,500 to install solar panels on their homes, thanks to a new rebate program from Austin Energy.

The process is simple: Take a quick online course about solar basics, pick from a list of approved installers, apply for the rebate before installing a qualifying system, and save money on your electric bills.

"The Austin Energy Solar Education Course gives you the knowledge to speak confidently with solar installation contractors, know the right questions to ask, and be able to compare solar proposals," the Austin Energy website states. "While the course can be completed in about 30 minutes, we encourage you to go through it at your own pace."

The savings add up fast. After you qualify and your panels are installed, Austin Energy credits you a value of solar rate (currently 9.91 cents, per the program site) for every kilowatt-hour your system produces. Plus, your property taxes likely won't go up when you add panels, as your solar installation may be exempt from property tax assessment, according to the website.

Thinking about making the switch? Your home is probably a good fit for this program if you have about 150 square feet of sunny roof space facing south, per Austin Energy. Getting multiple quotes helps, too. Austin Energy suggests talking to at least three contractors before deciding.

The program comes as more Americans look for ways to lower their energy costs. Homeowners nationwide are finding that clean energy upgrades pay for themselves through lower monthly bills. Rewiring America offers free tools to help people find tax breaks and incentives and connect with qualified contractors who can make home improvements budget-friendly.

The federal government will give you a tax break on top of the local rebate through the Inflation Reduction Act. Taking advantage of this federal credit sooner rather than later may save you thousands, as President-elect Donald Trump has said he intends to eliminate these incentives to reduce government spending. This would require an act of Congress, though. Either way, the future of these federal discounts is uncertain.

Want to learn more? Austin Energy's free solar course is available in English and Spanish, with printed materials available on request.

