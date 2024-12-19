Homeowners in this state can save $57,000 by upgrading to rooftop solar — find out if you qualify

With incentives potentially changing in the future, taking advantage of solar savings sooner rather than later is key.

Switching to solar power is becoming a big game-changer for homeowners, offering massive savings while also helping the environment.

For example, in Alabama, households that install rooftop solar panels could save nearly $57,000 over 25 years, according to EnergySage — and some states see even more significant savings on average. It's easy to see why installing panels is a growing trend, as it gives people a way to cut energy costs while strengthening the electrical grid.

Solar panels generate clean energy that reduces dependence on polluting energy sources like gas or oil. In many states, rooftop systems are also becoming more affordable thanks to federal incentives, like those included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Combined with energy bill savings, these incentives can make solar power a smart investment, especially as energy prices rise.

Switching to solar not only slashes energy costs but also keeps thousands of pounds of harmful gases out of the air each year. Opting for solar systems with battery backup adds to energy independence, improving climate resiliency by keeping your home powered even during outages from extreme weather, which have become more intense as global temperatures have warmed.

Ultimately, whether through rooftop panels or community solar programs, solar energy provides a reliable, sustainable way to power homes. Homeowners can also earn additional benefits by feeding unused energy back into the grid, helping balance supply during peak demand. This means solar households are not only saving money but also stabilizing the energy infrastructure for everyone.

For those interested in exploring rooftop solar options, EnergySage offers a free tool to compare installation quotes and find savings. The tool takes into account your location, so it can find exactly how much you can save in your state.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

With incentives available now but potentially changing under the Trump administration, taking advantage of solar savings sooner rather than later is key. Programs like the IRA would require Congressional support to remain in place, making it even more important to act quickly and lock in benefits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.