Many gardeners fear assassin bugs, even though they wipe out aphids, beetles, and stink bugs

"This is one of the good guys."

Many gardeners instinctively swat any strange-looking insect they see near their vegetables. But one bug often mistaken for a threat may actually protect plants for free.

Assassin bugs can look intimidating, but they prey on many of the pests that tear through backyard gardens.

What's happening?

Gardening creator Gary Pilarchik (aka The Rusted Garden) used a YouTube Short to tell viewers that assassin bugs are worth leaving alone when they /appear around plants.

"This is one of the good guys," the creator said, noting that the insects eat "caterpillars, aphids, whiteflies, beetles, Japanese beetles, stink bugs, even go after lantern flies."

The creator also spoke to the unease some people feel when they see one.

"They're not aggressive. They don't sting, but they do have a proboscis, kind of like a beak that's sharp," the creator said. "Just don't pick them up. They'll leave you alone."

Why does it matter?

Because assassin bugs feed on insects that damage crops, gardeners may be able to avoid using sprays and other chemical treatments when these predators are present.

A productive garden can help lower grocery bills by supplying herbs, greens, tomatoes, and other pantry-staple produce at home.

Many gardeners also find that homegrown food tastes better than store-bought produce, especially when it is picked fresh.

Gardening itself can support mental and physical health. It gets people outside, keeps them active, and can provide a calming routine.

When natural predators help keep plants healthy, it becomes easier to enjoy those benefits without losing crops to destructive pests.

What can I do?

Not every insect is harmful to crops, and some are doing important work behind the scenes.

Assassin bugs fit into that category: they should be left alone, and they can also serve as helpful partners in pest control.

Gardeners who want healthier harvests can also support a more balanced backyard ecosystem by planting a variety of crops and flowers, avoiding broad-spectrum pesticides, and learning which insects are beneficial.

For at least one hopeful gardener in the comments, learning that assassin bugs can help mitigate common pests was welcome news: "I've never seen one, and I have every bug it eats! Hopefully one day it'll find its way to my garden."

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