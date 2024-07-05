Gardener shares unexpected benefits of growing 'asparagus forests' in your garden: 'Just set, forget, and enjoy'

"I had no idea it looked like that."

If you're thinking about growing vegetables, consider planting some asparagus. As your asparagus grows, it will create a surprising habitat in your garden. Gardening guru The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) was excited to discover the lush fern forest her asparagus plants grew into.

The scoop

While growing her asparagus, The Cottage Peach was surprised to learn that the plant develops into a tall fern forest filled with berries.

The miniforest provides a great habitat for insects and pollinators during the cold winter. It also helps strengthen the root system and crown of your asparagus plant.

#gardeninglife #growfood #gardening #urbangardening #gardenlove #gardenideas #gardeninspiration ♬ original sound - The Cottage Peach @thecottagepeach If you want to grow a fern forest in your garden, asparagus is the answer! I think it adds a nice, chaotic frothy softness to the garden. My favorite thing about growing asparagus in the garden (besides the fact that it is one of the first things I can harvest) is how low maintenance it is. I don't grow a lot of plants in the ground because it hurts my back, but perennials like this you can really just set, forget and enjoy when they grow. The only downside is the wait - you can't pick freshly planted asparagus for around three years while it is getting established, but it lives for 15-20 years. Asparagus prefers full sun and well draining soil. #growyourownfood

Consequently, the key to having your asparagus self-seed and spread is allowing the asparagus plant to grow as a natural mulch throughout winter.

The Cottage Peach recommends planting your asparagus in a sunny spot, as it prefers full sun and well-draining soil. While it takes about three years to grow asparagus you can pick and eat, asparagus plants last for 15-20 years.

"My favorite thing about growing asparagus in the garden (besides the fact that it is one of the first things I can harvest) is how low maintenance it is," wrote The Cottage Peach. "Perennials like this, you can really just set, forget, and enjoy when they grow."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

The Cottage Peach is teaching internet users more about the growth process of their vegetable gardens, reminding TikTok users that their gardens also play a vital role in promoting the health of the local environment.

Tending to a garden on a consistent basis is a great way to boost your physical and mental health. Researchers have found that individuals who regularly garden are more physically active and less stressed.

By gardening and growing your own food, you can also save money on groceries. A small starting investment of just $70 can yield a garden that produces 300 pounds of fruits and vegetables each year, equivalent to $600 worth of groceries.

The more you grow your own food, the more you reduce your environmental impact. Eating homegrown produce reduces the demand for store-bought, globally shipped food items.

What people are saying

TikTokers were excited to learn about the growth process of asparagus plants and eager to add the hardy vegetable to their gardens.

"I had no idea it looked like that," wrote one user.

"I want an asparagus forest!" responded another.

"I'm growing asparagus with my strawberries," commented a third.

"The best companions!" responded The Cottage Peach.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.