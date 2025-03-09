Homeowners in this area can collect $1,000 for a brand-new stovetop — here's how to cash in

"If I had to make the purchase again, I absolutely would."

If you live in Ashland, Oregon, there's a great opportunity to upgrade your stove on the cheap.

The city is willing to pitch in $200 toward a new induction stove. This is on top of federal incentives that can cover up to $840 of a stove upgrade, provided the rebates can stack in your case. Keep in mind that those federal incentives could be clawed back with an act of Congress. It's best to jump on these deals while you can.

Why bother? For starters, induction stoves work great. Chefs love using them for their even temperature, speed, and control. Since they work by inducing heat inside the pan itself (rather than generating the heat elsewhere and transferring the heat), induction stoves are incredibly efficient. While gas is able to transfer energy into heat at about 40%, induction can do it closer to 90%. That means lower utility bills.

Burning gas also presents a host of health risks. Even with ventilation, gas appliances introduce loads of pollutants into the home that can exacerbate asthma and even cancer. Gas is also a big contributor to home energy air pollution, which have detrimental effects on the environment. Switching to an electric induction stove helps to avoid all of that.

There are a lot of fine induction brands out there to choose from, but Copper is among the most exciting right now. Their latest model, Charlie, has a big battery built in. This does a few things. For one, it means you don't need to upgrade your home's electrical to install it. The battery simply charges at whatever rate it can, then discharges whenever you're ready to cook.

The inclusion of a battery also means that the stove can be used in an outage. This is great news for those concerned about resilience. Inflation Reduction Act rebates can knock off up to 30% of the upfront cost for a Charlie, making it entirely affordable.

Copper owners have generally been quite happy with their purchases.

According to one reviewer, "this could be the holy grail of induction, as far as I'm concerned."

"If I had to make the purchase again, I absolutely would," said a new owner.

