Homeowner's lawn choice ignites neighborhood war: 'It looks ugly, weeds still grow ... and it smells'

In an Australian suburb recently, a heated debate began over artificial grass, as more and more residents turn to it in place of traditional grass lawns.

According to the Daily Mail, many residents of the City of Swan, outside of Perth, have opted to replace their grass lawns with artificial lawns. But other residents are now pushing back, calling for a ban on those lawns.

Resident Cynthia Dixon is among those hoping to eliminate the practice for a number of reasons, not least of which is the fact that they drive up electric bills by keeping the area hotter.

"I'm sure everyone who has fake grass has their air conditioner on a lot more than people who have trees, plants and real grass," she said, per the Daily Mail.

The fact is, while many people see artificial grass lawns as a more environmentally friendly alternative to grass, they are actually far more harmful than even a traditional monoculture lawn.

Artificial yards trap heat, creating serious heat pockets in the surrounding area and posing safety risks to pets and children who walk on them. To keep it cool, it requires regular watering, which defeats the purpose of ripping out your grass.

On top of that, artificial grass has been shown to contain PFAS, dangerous forever chemicals, which leach into soil when artificial turf gets hot. It also breaks down into microplastics, further contributing to their spread into every aspect of our environment and into our bodies.

"The trend in new developments of installing fake grass is not helping our heat island or tree canopy. It looks ugly, weeds still grow, it fades in colour, it doesn't hold its shape, and it smells," Dixon said, per the Daily Mail.

A better option to reduce your water usage while also helping to keep your property cooler in the summer months is to rewild your lawn. Installing native plants means your lawn will require less water and maintenance, provide shelter for native animals, and create a unique, gorgeous space for you to enjoy. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all great options to explore, and are beneficial even if homeowners only replace a part of their lawn.

As of now, Swan has no plans to ban artificial grass lawns, but they do strongly discourage residents from using them and encourage more native lawn styles.

"While the City of Swan does not currently ban the use of synthetic turf on verges, it is discouraged," Mayor Tanya Richardson said, per the Daily Mail. "Waterwise verges with native plants and mulch increase water efficiency and stormwater infiltration, creating a cooling effect, and provide habitat for local wildlife. Additionally, the greening of verges can be beneficial for human health and wellbeing, improving aesthetics and saving money."

