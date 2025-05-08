Artist shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'It definitely makes everything easy'

Somehow, we collect more pens, pencils, and writing utensils than our little desk mug can hold. If you're an artist, you may have even more supplies than your organizers can store.

One brilliant artist shared a DIY organization hack to a Reddit organization group to show how they stored and organized their art supplies using empty toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

Fixed to the OP's desk are rows of horizontally stacked empty toilet paper rolls. The OP stuffed each roll with pens, markers, and other art supplies, separated by color, resulting in a gradient rainbow.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I organized all my art supplies in toilet paper rolls," the OP shared alongside a photo of their low-cost and simple organizer. The OP used hot glue to keep the toilet paper rolls together and prevent the structure from falling apart.

One commenter asked how long the OP had spent collecting the empty toilet paper rolls. The OP shared that they found the toilet paper rolls on Facebook Marketplace, which many secondhand shoppers have used to score incredible furniture and iconic statement pieces, like this vintage banker's lamp, at discounted prices.

How it's helping

A new marker organizer can range from $8 up to $60 depending on the size and material of the organizer. Some art organizers also have specified and uniform slots, which would make it difficult to fit certain markers that are wider or more oddly shaped. This toilet paper roll organizer, with its wide slots, can store a versatile art toolkit.

On top of its low cost, this DIY organizer also helps divert extra trash from entering the landfill, which is not always secure, as wind or rain can carry the trash to unintended places, like the ocean.

Repurposing packaging and containers, such as toilet paper rolls or old prescription bottles, is a great way to give these products a second life while finding creative solutions to organize your home.

If you have a lot of old and unwanted clothes lying around, too, you can give your garments a second life by taking advantage of programs such as Trashie's Take Back Bag or ThredUp's Clean Out bag to reduce fashion waste and potentially earn rewards for recycling.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were impressed by how well the DIY organizer worked for storing large amounts of art supplies.

"I love this idea. Low cost and environmentally friendly," one commenter said. The OP replied, "Thank you! It definitely makes everything easy to see at a glance."

"I'm stealing this," another user wrote.

Amused by the amount of empty toilet paper rolls this DIY organizer used, one commenter joked, "So you bought all the toilet paper back in 2020!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.