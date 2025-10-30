Energy expert debunks common misconception about installing rooftop solar panels: 'Doesn't have anything to do with it'

If you are looking for ways to shave money off your electric bill while also lowering your impact on the environment, solar panels are the ideal option. You can find the best deals in your area through EnergySage, which has free online tools to help you locate and compare quotes from local installers.

One online expert made it clear that homes of any size can benefit from solar panels under the right conditions, busting a longstanding myth that only large homes need them.

"Are solar panels only for large homes?" asked a representative of Genesis Power Solutions (@genesispowersolutions) in the title of the video. He clarifies: "The size of the home doesn't have anything to do with it."

He explained that solar panels can provide for the energy needs of both large and small homes. The issue isn't the size of the home itself, but rather how much energy you are using in relation to your roof size.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

If you use only a small amount of energy, it may not be worth installing a small number of solar panels on your home. If you are using a large amount of energy and don't have enough roof space to support the number of solar panels needed, you aren't a good solar candidate. But if you have a proportionate amount of roof space to match your energy needs, you're a good candidate, no matter the actual size of your house.

With the help of EnergySage, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 by installing new solar panels. Its mapping tool goes state by state to show the local price of solar panels and the government incentives available to help fund their purchase. It's important to act quickly because many of those incentives are going away at the end of 2025, as Canary Media reported.

If buying solar panels outright is not in your budget because of the upfront costs, then Palmetto should be your next option. Its LightReach solar leasing program allows you to install solar panels — often with no money down — which means that you can cut back on pollution and lock in a steady, affordable rate for electricity without having to spring for solar panels of your own.

While you're looking for ways to save money on electricity, don't forget about upgrading your home appliances. Energy-efficient heat pumps and similar devices can make a huge impact, especially when paired with solar panels. To find a reliable installer in your area and choose the perfect model of heat pump for your home and budget, get in touch with Mitsubishi.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Other solar panel myths have also been debunked online, hopefully educating the public about the benefits of this miraculous technology.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.