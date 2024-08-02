New homeowner shares garden mistake after discovering 'aggressive' features of unassuming flower: 'This summer my goal is to get them dug out'

"They'll hog all the nutrients & water in your soil, depleting your other plants."

The sight of orange daylilies blooming is a hallmark of summer for many — but one homeowner was shocked to learn that there's an uglier truth behind the beautiful flowers.

"I had no idea," Instagram user Jess (@thegardeningbookworm), who is in a Zone 5a area in Ontario, shared in the caption of her video. "There were daylilies already present on my property when we bought it. As a first time gardener, I mistakenly assumed they were native because they grew so well. I dug up some of the tubers that were already present by the creek in my yard and planted them in my flowerbeds."

Unfortunately, Jess then learned a tale as old as time: Invasives grow all too well. And according to American Meadows, which notes that daylilies are not true lilies, no daylily is native to North America; almost all are native to Asia.

"They are aggressive," she lamented. "They'll hog all the nutrients & water in your soil, depleting your other plants. They also spread easily and can destroy natural habitats when they escape your garden."

In short, she concluded, "Don't make the same mistake I did."

While some like daylilies for their resiliency and ability to occupy a confined space and outcompete weeds with minimal gardening effort, several commenters shared Jess' sentiments toward daylilies. "Can't stand them," one said matter-of-factly. "I've even seen them sold in garden catalogues as 'native day lilies.' Really makes me mad," another wrote.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"I've enjoyed them for a few years, but have come to the realization that these bad boys have got to go," Jess agreed. "This summer my goal is to get them dug out and find something native to Ontario to replace them with."

Native plants are a far easier, affordable approach for the home gardener. Adapted to thrive in their location, they use far less water and require little to no maintenance — the opposite of water-guzzling, labor-intensive grass.

And while Jess explained that her removal plan was simply to dig out and dispose of the daylilies, other commenters had a more creative approach in mind.

"You can eat them too!" one person enthused. "They're safe to ingest, I have pickled some of the buds myself and they're pretty tasty!"

"They can be used like potatoes, so you can dig them up and eat them and control the populations while enjoying a tasty side dish," another suggested. "The flowers are edible too and can be used like squash blossoms."

So, for this gardener, revenge will be a dish best served … with the enemy on the plate.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.