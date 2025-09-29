State officials consider controversial decision to ban new gas connections: 'The board has not made any decision'

"We simply need this issue to be looked at more carefully."

State regulators in Rhode Island are mulling the possibility of ending new gas connections on Aquidneck Island, which has faced supply issues.

Residents appear skeptical of a gas ban because of the perceived effects it would have on utility costs, the Rhode Island Current reported. For instance, one person suggested that a moratorium should only apply to hotels and large commercial projects. The state is awaiting public feedback before making a final decision, the paper added. Regulators are also considering a proposal to expand a liquefied gas storage and equipment facility on the island.

Meanwhile, going electric could actually save people money in the long run. For instance, the Department of Energy says that induction cooktops are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, potentially significantly cutting utility costs. Gas stoves emit dangerous toxins such as benzene, nitrogen dioxide, and methane into your home.

If you're ready to save money and cook safer and faster, you can get up to $840 off the cost of a new induction stove, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, through the end of the year. If you're a renter or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are an excellent alternative. Starting at around $50, induction burners offer the same benefits as an induction stove on a smaller scale.

A number of other cities have also recently debated or enacted bans on gas hookups. For instance, San Francisco officials are pushing for a policy update that would phase out gas appliances in more buildings.

Only time will tell what will happen on Aquidneck Island, but Newport residents Connie and Rick Bischoff told the Current, "We simply need this issue to be looked at more carefully." The couple recalled a 2019 emergency outage that left 7,000 people without heat for a frigid week in January.

However, the Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board has positioned itself as neutral for the moment.

"The board has not made any decision regarding a moratorium, nor has any party made a specific proposal, but the issue remains ripe for consideration, including weighing the benefits of a moratorium against the impact on residents and businesses who may wish to have the option to seek new gas connections in the future and the economy on the island," it said in a public meeting notice, per the Current.

