Restaurant worker turns discarded buckets into a renter-friendly apartment garden

"I've been meaning to do this for ages and finally got around to it."

Not every apartment garden starts with a trip to the garden center. Sometimes, it starts in a restaurant kitchen with a stack of sturdy buckets headed for the trash.

That was the case for a gardener on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit who shared how rescued soy sauce containers became a compact, renter-friendly garden at home.

What happened?

The restaurant employee shared an apartment garden made with soy sauce buckets they saved from work.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The image in the post showed nine buckets making up the beginnings of the garden.

"Finally set up my little apartment garden. Can you tell I work at a restaurant???" the poster asked. "I've been meaning to do this for ages and finally got around to it."

Large food service buckets have obvious advantages as planters because they are tough, spacious, and can be free. By filling them with vegetables and herbs, the original poster gave the containers a second life.

For renters and anyone gardening in a tight area, that kind of reuse can make the hobby more accessible. It also challenges the common assumption that growing food requires a yard, costly raised beds, or specialized tools, as a balcony, patio, windowsill, or other bright corner may be enough.

The post also points to growing interest in anticonsumption habits that cut waste while making everyday life a little more affordable.

"Now here's hoping my apartment complex doesn't flip out that they aren't traditional planter boxes," the OP concluded.

Why does it matter?

Container gardening can offer many benefits. Growing even a few herbs, peppers, greens, or tomatoes at home can cut grocery bills, especially when produce prices are high.

Homegrown food also tends to taste better because it can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being harvested early for shipping and storage.

Gardening can support both mental and physical health, too. Caring for plants adds exercise to a daily routine, gets people outside or near natural light, and can provide a calming ritual that breaks up screen time and stress.

Reusing buckets that would otherwise be discarded means fewer new materials need to be purchased, and one less useful item ends up in the trash.

What can I do?

If you want to try the idea yourself, start by looking for food-grade containers. Many businesses regularly end up with empty buckets and may be happy to give them away.

Before planting, wash the container thoroughly and add drainage holes to the bottom. From there, fill it with potting mix and choose crops that do well in containers.

For apartment gardeners, the best strategy is to start small and match plants to the light you get. A sunny balcony can support fruiting plants, while a windowsill may be better suited for herbs or leafy greens.

Gardening does not have to be expensive. A reused container, a little soil, and a few seeds can go a long way toward fresher food, lower costs, and a self-sufficient routine at home.

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