Author's new book calls out key issue gripping America: 'It comes from a lot of places and affects a lot of people'

Through personal stories and cultural analysis, Mester tackles a problem facing many Americans: the compulsion to buy more than we need.

Author Emily Mester wants to help you spend less and live better. Her new book "American Bulk" explores our relationship with stuff, from mall shopping sprees to online impulse buys, reported Bustle.

Growing up with Sunday trips to Costco instead of church, Mester developed an early fascination with consumer culture. Now, she's channeling that expertise into showing others how to recognize and resist the urge to over-shop.

Through personal stories and cultural analysis, Mester tackles a problem facing many Americans: the compulsion to buy more than we need. Her book examines how marketing, social media, and deeply ingrained habits push us toward constant consumption.

Breaking this cycle benefits both our wallets and the planet. When we buy less, we save money, reduce waste, and lower the environmental impact of producing and disposing of excess goods.

Mester practices what she preaches by tracking her shopping impulses without judgment. She keeps a "Things I Wanted" list on her phone, from yellow sneakers to vintage wastebaskets, noting which items she eventually purchases versus letting go. This simple practice helps her distinguish between genuine needs and temporary wants.

Rather than shame readers, Mester shares her struggles with shopping addiction and her family's complex relationship with money and material goods. She visits abandoned malls and her grandmother's cluttered home in Iowa, finding compassion for why people accumulate things.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Stuff is the language that that disorder [hoarding] speaks but it's not class-distinct. It comes from a lot of places and affects a lot of people," Mester explained to Bustle, highlighting how overconsumption extends across all social and economic boundaries.

Mester's message feels particularly relevant during the holiday shopping season. She notes how Black Friday sales start earlier each year, making it harder to resist buying unnecessary items.

"The biggest high you get is when you bring a purchase home and it's your new baby and it's going to change your life. And then it doesn't," Mester says. "Sometimes the spell breaks, and it's like the fugue state of having a crush where the crush fades and you can't believe you wanted it so badly."

🗣️ What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Through honest reflection and practical tips, Mester's book demonstrates how breaking free from overconsumption creates positive change for our homes, budgets, and environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.