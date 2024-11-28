Gardener shares how to grow a beautiful indoor display just in time for the holidays: 'I love Christmas flowering plants'

The bright colors, full blossoms, and tall stems are fashionable and more festive than some other indoor plants.

An Instagrammer with a green thumb posted a helpful video to teach people how to grow amaryllis for a festive and thriving Christmas Day display. Amaryllis flowers bloom in winter and are easy to grow, so this is the perfect Christmastime flower.

The scoop

Michael Griffiths (@the_mediterranean_gardener) shared an instructional video for planting amaryllis bulbs just in time for the holiday.

In his video, he said that early November is "the time to plant amaryllis bulbs if you want them to be in bloom for Christmas Day," so keep that timing in mind.

In the caption, Griffiths shares the supplies and instructions. He says you'll need the amaryllis bulb, a pot or vase 1 to 2 inches wider than the bulb, and soil.

His easy-to-follow instructions include partially filling the container with soil, placing the bulb inside, and then covering half to two-thirds of the bulb with soil. The last step is to give the bulb a little water, but not too much, and then wait for beautiful blossoms. According to Griffiths, the flowers take about six to eight weeks to blossom.

It's important to heed his warning about overwatering. Amaryllis don't love to be very wet, so water sparingly and infrequently for healthy blossoms.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

Why plant amaryllis for Christmas? These are easy to take care of and are natural winter blooms, and they are perennial, meaning they'll rebloom year after year if stored properly. The bright colors, full blossoms, and tall stems are fashionable and more festive than some other indoor plants.

Amaryllis flowers symbolize strength, determination, and love, so they can be an inspiring blossom to admire during the holiday season. Growing flowers in your home and caring for a plant can also be beneficial for your mental health. Plus, this is a unique and vibrant holiday decor option to give your home a special flair.

Planting these flowers is also wonderful for the air quality in your home and friendlier to the planet than buying new Christmas decor or cut flowers. You can save money and be kind to the planet by planting these this year and enjoying them for many years to come.

What people are saying

People in the comments were not only excited about planting an amaryllis using these instructions but delighted to share that they already have little green Christmas friends. One comment read: "Beautiful! I do grow them but outside."

Someone else said, "I love Christmas flowering plants. I bought some holly trees last year." Amaryllis flowers are definitely not the only option; there are many Christmas plants to consider, like poinsettias, Christmas cacti, winterberry, or even herbs like rosemary.

Another commenter also shared what they've planted: "I did a hyacinth last year on your rec. Now time to get an amaryllis."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.