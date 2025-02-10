Shopper ecstatic after years of searching for product finally ends with unexpected success: '[It] is now perfectly usable'

A thrifter was excited to share their kitchenware find after years of scouring secondhand shops for quality cookware.

The lucky shopper stumbled upon an All-Clad D3 three-quart saucepan for just CAD $8.50, which equates to about $5.90. For context, a new saucepan of the same size from All-Clad retails for $205–$119.95, if you happen to catch it on sale.

While the saucepan had a few scratches and a little dirt, overall, it had minimal wear. After a good rinsing, the thrifter was able to make it as good as new.

"BKF brought back the cleanliness and shininess, vinegar made the rainbow disappear and the pan is now perfectly usable," wrote the OP.

Redditors in the r/ThriftStoreHauls thread were excited for the shopper.

"Great find!" responded one user. "May you cook lots of great food in that."

Thrift shopping is a great way to purchase valuable, high-quality items for just a fraction of the price. In fact, by swapping out just half of your annual purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year.

Across the U.S., thrifting has become more popular as more shoppers see the value in secondhand items. According to a report by PayPal, the thrift market is growing 11 times faster than the regular retail market.

That's good news not just for thrifters but also for the environment. Every time you purchase an item secondhand, you help keep unnecessary waste from entering a landfill where it emits harmful, planet-warming gases. Thrifting also reduces the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped items, which often rely on the use of dirty energy.

To help keep the planet cool and keep money in your wallet, shop secondhand when you can.

Redditors in the thrifting forum continued to discuss the awesome find.

"Nice!" wrote a fellow thrifter. "I've been lucky and found several large pots and pans but I still need to find a good saucepan."

