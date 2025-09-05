British government considering adding next-gen HVAC equipment to incentive scheme: 'It is the dominant technology'

Heat pumps for residential heating and cooling are getting popular in Britain, and one type of system could soon be backed by government support.

As The Guardian reported, the British government is considering including air-to-air heat pumps in an incentive program to reward homeowners who replace their gas boilers with heat pumps. The government is providing approximately $10,000 for households that make the switch.

More offices, retail stores, and public buildings now have air-to-air heat pumps that heat the air and use a refrigerant for cooling.

"In most homes across Europe, air-to-air heat pumps are the most popular option. We see the same thing in China, and the same in the U.S. It may seem new for U.K. homes, but really it is the dominant technology," said Jan Rosenow from the Regulatory Assistance Project, per the Guardian.

Demand for air-to-air heat pumps is increasing in Britain as the summers get hotter. These types of heat pumps are beneficial because they are affordable, simple to install, and don't take up much space. For those looking at this technology in the United States, Mitsubishi can make finding the right option easier.

Heat pumps are a sustainable heating and cooling choice for homes because they are energy-efficient and don't put a strain on the environment like other options. They also don't require polluting natural gas, which is expensive and can release harmful toxins into a home.

With days of higher-than-average heat increasing, having more heat pumps will keep residents comfortable in the summer without as much strain on natural resources and the environment.

If you live in the U.S., there are still incentives available for energy-efficient upgrades through the Inflation Reduction Act. However, many of these credits will expire by the end of 2025, so it's crucial to act now for the best discount opportunities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

To find the right HVAC installer for an energy-efficient update, Mitsubishi can connect you with local installers within its network. You can find various heat pump options, including cost-effective mini-split systems from Mitsubishi, and lower your monthly utility bills while helping the planet.

Worldwide, heat pumps are outperforming traditional HVAC systems, and homeowners are saving thousands of dollars by adopting this sustainable technology.

"Had one of these installed last year," a Reddit user commented on the news about heat pump momentum in the U.K. "Keeps the house warm in the winter, and blows in cool air in the summer. All while significantly reducing carbon emissions. All in an old house with double glazing and loft insulation. Needless to say I won't be going back to a gas boiler again."

"We have heat pumps in Norway, so getting heat pumps that will work just fine through UK winters should be relatively easy," another Redditor commented. "As a bonus, you'll have AC in the summer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.