Mom shares easy trick to a sparkly clean air fryer without heavy scrubbing: 'So satisfying'

For many people, their air fryer is the star of the kitchen, getting a ton of use and probably accruing a lot of grime. One cleaning influencer on Instagram has shared her favorite way to get this kitchen appliance perfectly clean.

The scoop

Chantel (@mama_mila_au) is a cleaning expert who shares her tips for all over your home with her nearly 3 million followers on Instagram. She has given hacks for cleaning the oven and removing blood stains from white linen. In this clip, she takes viewers through her simple method for cleaning built-up residue off your air fryer.

To clean your machine, start by removing the basket, then add 1 tablespoon of dish soap and a half-cup of baking soda to the basket. Once your cleaning agents are in, add hot water and soak for 20 minutes.

"This powerful mix melts tough, burnt-on grime," she says. After adequate soaking time, pour out the cleaning mixture and give it a final scrub and rinse. Your air fryer should be left as clean as the day you brought it home.

How it's working

Using cleaning ingredients like dish soap and baking soda is an easy way to save close to $100 annually and avoid more caustic chemical cleaners. These versatile ingredients can be used all over your home to clean a ton of different things in the kitchen and beyond. Plus, you will have fewer plastic containers to discard when you don't have dozens of cleaning products under your sink.

One important reason why you may want to use fewer specialized cleaners around your home is that many give off something called volatile organic compounds. These compounds are released by cleaners, paints, and even markers. They are not going to immediately cause harm to you and your family, but it is something to keep in mind, and make sure you ventilate spaces when using certain chemicals. The Environmental Protection Agency explains that exposure to VOCs can cause irritation to your eyes, nose, and throat, among other more severe symptoms at higher exposures.

What people are saying

Air fryer fans were thrilled at an easy way to clean the high-traffic appliance.

"That looks easy! One of the main reasons I've avoided buying one is because of the cleaning," wrote one person curious about air fryers.

Someone else said: "So satisfying."

Another commented: "I need to do this. Thanks for sharing!!"

