Gardener urges neighbors to think twice before adding popular plant to yard: 'Riddled the entire property'

In a post shared to the r/gardening subreddit, one gardener pleaded for help in identifying and dispatching an invasive plant that just wouldn't go away.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor explained that in the process of clearing out their parents' backyard, this one leafy crop kept coming back. The invasive species "riddled the entire property," unabated by weed barriers.

Commenters identified the plant as ailanthus altissima, sometimes known as "tree of heaven." Its common name feels somewhat ironic considering that the crop can not only overtake delicately balanced ecosystems but also cause skin irritation when handled.

The tree of heaven is native to China and became an invasive species in the United States after being introduced as a decorative plant. Ailanthus altissima can reproduce quickly and crowd out native species, even "[secreting] a chemical into the soil that is toxic to surrounding plants," according to The Nature Conservancy.

Invasive plants aren't just a massive landscaping headache — they can also threaten fragile habitats and cost consumers economically. Cultivating a yard full of native plants, on the other hand, can save a gardener time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. It can also provide a strong environment in which bees and other important pollinators can thrive to continue nourishing local plant systems.

If you're trying to rejuvenate your own yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite easy and cut costs in the long run. Simply introducing native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, can do your garden — and your wallet — a world of good.

"Invasive and very difficult to get rid of. There are some good YouTube videos on how to eradicate them," one Redditor said about the original poster's plant pictures.

Another added, "You should reach out to your local ag-extension office and see what they're recommending for ailanthus removal."

That commenter went on to suggest that using some kind of chemical might be necessary, but collaborating with local experts for guidance can help gardeners follow best practices for their own health and the health of the ecosystem they're working hard to beautify.

