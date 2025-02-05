Shopper bewildered by growing trend among gift bags: 'This is so sad'

A Reddit user recently took to the r/MildlyInfuriating community to share a baffling discovery while shopping for holiday gift bags. The post featured an image of a festive gift bag where the text and design appear to be — let's just say — off. The culprit? Artificially generated designs.

In the post, the user captioned their frustration, writing, "AI is really taking over huh?" That was followed by: "This is not just infuriating, it's a bit sad, like where's the passion bro?"

Commenters were quick with their quips about all the mildly deformed classic holiday characters. One user joked, "I think Santa's been cross-splicing animal species." Another cited the appearance of the reindeer created by artificial intelligence as the reason why "Rudolph couldn't join in any reindeer games."

Either that or Rudolph was a victim of whatever happened to the other reindeer in the background.

This isn't the first time AI-generated consumer products have caused confusion or frustration. From AI-generated books flooding Amazon to bizarre coloring books, more and more everyday products are being created with artificial intelligence, with little to no human oversight. While companies may see this as a cost-cutting measure, consumers are left with items that feel soulless and, in some cases, barely functional.

The environmental impact of AI-driven manufacturing is another growing concern. AI requires enormous computing power, which translates into massive amounts of water and energy consumption. A single AI model can use as much electricity as dozens of homes in a year. And when AI is used to churn out low-quality products that are quickly discarded, it only adds to the already overwhelming waste crisis.

One Redditor echoed yet another facet of this crisis and said, "Workers getting replaced by automation is a sad tale as old as time." They concluded by saying that "a lot of people just genuinely don't pay as much attention to details like this."

Another voiced their nostalgia and longing for simpler times by saying: "This is so sad, I remember being a kid, I would have gotten lost looking at this type of artwork, looking at all the details that the artist made for the houses, the animals, it would bring all types of feelings."

This growing dependence on AI in product design raises a big question: Are companies prioritizing cheap, fast production over quality and sustainability? The next time you're shopping, take an extra second to check for AI-generated oddities and save yourself from a holiday mishap — and support the demand for well-made, human-designed products.

