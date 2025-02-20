Video of distressing TikTok stunt pulled at CVS incites online fury: 'The start of something really bad'

"Is this you by any chance?"

While artificial intelligence has contributed to technological advancements that make our lives easier, such as an AI-calibrated heat pump that saves on home energy, it has also opened the door for some disturbing content.

One distressing TikTok video of a retail employee suffering from a humiliating case of AI-generated content went viral on the r/sadcringe subreddit.

"TikToker creates AI videos of minimum wage workers to annoy them," the OP shared on the reposted TikTok video.

The video shows a TikToker approaching a CVS employee with an AI-generated clip of the said employee doing humiliating things like flashing his belly and falling on the ground. "Is this you by any chance?" the TikToker asks the employee.

After asking the TikToker to stop making and showing the videos, the harassment continues. Eventually, the employee tells the individual to leave or have the police called.

AI has improved at generating more realistic simulations of people doing things, such as Will Smith eating pasta. However, as many have recognized and as this incident shows, AI-generated content can be highly concerning. It not only distorts the facts of reality and misrepresents people and situations, but it can also cause harm to people's image and reputation.

Microsoft has recommended several actions to help fight deceptive and abusive AI content, including making AI-generated fraud prosecutable, requiring AI system providers to label synthetic content, and strengthening federal and state laws surrounding child sexual exploitation and abuse imagery to include AI-generated content.

Aside from the potential danger of AI-generated content, AI also uses a lot of energy. According to MIT Technology Review, generating 1,000 images with a powerful AI system consumes the equivalent amount of energy as charging a smartphone. Less efficient models could consume up to 522 smartphone charges.

"I'm not gonna lie, if someone walked up to me and did something like that I'd probably laugh," one commenter shared.

Another commenter replied, "Yeah I would laugh my ass off. At the end of the video it kind of looked like he was trying not to laugh actually." Commenters seemed to disagree.

"I get you but this AI s*** is the start of something really bad. It's getting better by the minute and eventually it'll be actually hard to tell them apart," one commenter said.

