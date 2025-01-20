Disturbing AI-generated answer to web search sparks new fears: 'The internet is dead theory is real'

"All it knows is how to mindlessly frankenstein images into each other."

Despite all the technological promise of the internet and artificial intelligence, their early marriage is proving, well, problematic.

Another entry in the long list of "AI gone wrong" at least provided some humor to those who discussed the mishap on Reddit, where someone shared screenshots of a basic Google image search: "does corn get digested?"

The results were not pretty. They featured gobbledygook AI language of strange letters and words, and the anatomical illustrations showed AI needs to retake seventh-grade biology. The results did not seem dangerous, as has been the case many times previously, though it was hard to tell with so much nonsense.

"Now I know why my shoulder hurts so much. It's filled with undigetated uncoked kermelss of corn!" one user wrote, referencing an image that pointed to the spot between the pectoral muscle and shoulder and stated, "Uncoked kermelss of corn, that stay stay undigetated" (give or take a nonexistent letter or two).

That gem also showed what appeared to be a corn stalk wrapped tightly around a kidney — as well as kernels of corn that looked like cashews floating freely outside of any digestive organs.

There was also a NSFW depiction of a corn cob as a certain male reproductive organ complete with "Excrected" (aka excreted) kernels.

"Came to this thread expecting to be mildly infuriated; did not expect to laugh this hard reading the comments," another Redditor said.

Others underscored the concerning problems this humorous incident raised. While AI search results — which devour energy and cost more money than traditional queries — can contribute to the climate crisis, they are also actively spreading misinformation. Users were worried about the impact on the future and the implications of AI-dominated tools.

Some offered workarounds, including searching with "before:2022," though that could lead to outdated information.

"Something i really dont understand is why people are using it for important diagrams like what OP showed," another user said. "AI doesnt understand how the human body works, all it knows is how to mindlessly frankenstein images into each other and create false information."

One commenter wrote, "The internet is dead theory is real."

