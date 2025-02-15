Homeowner issues serious warning after solar salespeople use aggressive tactics — here's how to install solar without shady companies

Installing solar panels can be a good thing, but you can get them without giving in to aggressive sales tactics.

It's one thing to make a personal choice to install solar panels on your home. It's entirely another to be pressured by salespeople who say you have to make a choice today.

That's exactly what happened to one Redditor in Raleigh, North Carolina. They shared a story of people coming to their home, claiming they were sent by the local electric company to evaluate the home for solar. These people told them they had to decide, in that moment, whether or not they wanted the evaluation. The Redditor sent them on their way, then called the electric company, which confirmed it didn't send anyone out.

Installing solar panels can be a good thing, but you can get them without giving in to aggressive sales tactics. The U.S. Department of Energy highlights the cost savings that solar panels can offer homeowners. When all or part of the electricity you need to keep your home running comes from your panels, your energy bills will be lower every month. They also note that installing solar could raise the price of your home when you decide to sell.

On top of that, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration notes, solar is good for the planet, largely because using solar means fewer toxic chemicals are released into the air from power plants.

If you want solar without the aggression, try using a company like EnergySage. Its free tools will help get you quotes on solar installation from reputable companies, then help you compare them so you can make sure you get a great deal. They can also help you figure out if you're eligible for any rebates or other programs to help reduce the upfront installation cost.

If you aren't in a situation where you can install solar on a home, consider looking into community solar. If that's not available, advocate for installing solar farms so you can have that option, as these have a wide variety of benefits.

Most Redditors agreed the sales tactics the team used with the original poster were too aggressive.

"Don't ever buy solar panels from a company that sends people out canvassing neighborhoods. There are companies who don't and they get plenty of work by being trustworthy and doing a good job and not hassling you in your own home," one person said.

Another suggested, "Never give these people more of your time than it takes to say no and shut the door."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.