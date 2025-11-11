Gardener shares video during battle with nightmare plant: 'I refuse to have any on my property'

"They are currently the bane of my existence!"

When tending their garden, one homeowner found out the hard way that plants that are too easy to grow end up being more of a burden than an asset.

"Have you dug out agapanthus?" asked SproutinAbout (@sproutinabout) in the caption of their recent TikTok, which was set to the sound of a Geraldine Hickey stand-up routine about the plant. "I've avoided them long enough that they've (almost) grown back to the size they were when we cut them back. They are currently the bane of my existence!"

"I dug these out as a kid with mum. That is why I refuse to have any on my property," one commenter said.

Agapanthus, also known as the African lily, originated in South Africa but has become a common, rampant invasive species in many regions, according to Weeds.org. The species grows rapidly both through seed dispersal and its rhizomes — underground stem systems that grow new shoots unnoticed.

Over time, the rhizome roots crowd out other native plant species, which are unable to compete for space or nutrients. This peculiar root system makes agapanthus extremely challenging to kill, as you need to remove the whole plant — roots and all — to effectively get rid of it.

While removing agapanthus can be a pain, once the work is done, there are plenty of alternatives that are better for the local ecosystem. Because native plants are local to the area, they thrive without extensive maintenance and can attract local pollinators.

In the meantime, other commenters had some solid advice for the gardener on removing the pesky invasive plant from their yard.

"Use a water blaster around the roots, makes it much easier to get them out," one commenter noted.

"Needed a 20t excavator and 3 days," another commenter lamented. "Neighbours called the council thinking we were putting in a pool."

